Star Trek: Legacy - Will It Ever Happen?

Recent "Star Trek" spin-offs have focused on bringing back fan-favorite characters, with "Star Trek: Picard" returning Patrick Stewart to the role of Jean-Luc Picard. In "Picard" Season 3, the entire cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" reprised their roles in an epic swansong that became one of the most celebrated stretches in the show's history. That season ended with the launch of an all-new USS Enterprise — and a clear tease for potential new adventures.

"Picard" showrunner Terry Matalas has talked about his idea for a spin-off centered on the USS Enterprise-G, commanded by Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). Titled "Star Trek: Legacy," the proposed series would be much more than just another "Trek" show following weekly starship missions, but would also serve as a vehicle to bring back more classic characters in guest starring roles. That could include actors from "The Next Generation" or even the '90s spin-offs "Voyager" and "Deep Space Nine."

Since Matalas revealed his eagerness for a "Picard" spin-off, "Star Trek: Legacy" has been the talk of the town, with actors, fans, and producers all expressing more than a little interest in seeing it come to fruition. However, since "Picard" ended there's been no official word on when we might see it, if ever, which makes us wonder: Will "Star Trek: Legacy" ever happen?