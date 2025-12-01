X Times Jack Black Broke Other Actors On Set
Jack Black is a ball of electric energy and humor who keeps his fans in stitches. But his ability to make his co-stars and colleagues break into laughter is also legendary, as made obvious by our video above. Watch it and be astounded and delighted while Black does just about anything to get a laugh from his friends.
Sometimes, the easiest way to pull a chuckle is to add a few f-bombs to your line — something Black did during this blooper for "King Kong." Black goes way off-script, turning the ape-obsessed Carl Denham into a potty-mouthed incarnation of himself by stating that he'll bring to life "a primitive world never before seen by man. A place so f*****g weird, it's gonna blow your balls off." Naomi Watts can be heard chuckling offscreen while he gets the joke in. It's not a movie that makes it into our coverage of the highest-rated Jack Black movies on Rotten Tomatoes, but knowing the crew had a good time helps to uplift the iffy remake.
Black kept his interactions with the kids on "School of Rock" at a PG-rated level, which is a heartwarming touch that helps this beloved movie stay a recurring hit for streamers. In one example, he is interviewing a very young Miranda Cosgrove, who begins to crack up as he flips papers attached to a clipboard. He treats her reactions and impressions with utter seriousness, which makes her smile even bigger.
Jack Black was a born comic
On the set of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," Black's tongue kept betraying him. "In my sixteen years on the," he begins, cutting himself off. In the next take he makes it through "On my sixteen" before breaking up and cursing, making Kevin Hart laugh beside him. "I hate you for making me say this," he tells the director, as Hart continues to crack up. The line continues to stymie Black, but he doesn't drop anything too off-color or weird into "Jumanji," even if only adults would catch it.
On the set of "Goosebumps," simply delivering a mixed-up version of an actual line could crack his co-stars up. When one of the teens follows the script and says that he can't type while he's walking, Black begs them to, in a Tenacious D-styled wild drawl, "in your brain, in your mental notebook place, think," but the kids can't help but fall apart at his delivery. Want some more examples featuring Jack Black cracking his colleagues up? Click our video above, which will give you even more examples of Black at his best and most chaotic.