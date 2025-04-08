5 Highest-Rated Jack Black Movies On Rotten Tomatoes

Released in 2022, one of Jack Black's most critically acclaimed movies is the animated flick "Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood," which is helmed entirely by filmmaker Richard Linklater (he directed, wrote, and produced the movie and based it on his own childhood). Like Linklater's other animated films "Waking Life" and "A Scanner Darkly," "Apollo 10 1/2" was filmed partially in live action and then translated into an animated format later, giving its cast — which includes frequent Linklater collaborators Black and Glen Powell — room to play around with their characters. Black portrays and voices the film's main character Stanley, who narrates what it felt like to watch the 1969 moon landing as a child (with the young Stanley voiced by Milo Coy), and the movie performed quite well with critics; its Rotten Tomatoes rating is 91%, and the critical consensus calls the film "sweetly nostalgic" and that it "finds Richard Linklater reusing visual and thematic ingredients in a deeply personal, freshly inspired way."

The movie is clearly personal for Linklater, but here's something cool: it was personal for Black too. His mother, Judith Love Cohen, wore a lot of hats in her life — she was a professional dancer and wrote children's books — but she was also an engineer with NASA who helped rescue the crew aboard the Apollo 13. In an interview with IndieWire in 2022, Black said of his mother, "She was much smarter than me, I did not inherit those mathematic genes. Still, he said working on the movie was particularly special because of his mother's legacy: "But there's a sense of pride and connection to telling this story, 'cause I know my mom was in there working on it too." Cohen passed away in 2016, so the fact that Black got to honor her with this film is honestly quite touching.