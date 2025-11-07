What The Cast Of Smiling Friends Looks Like In Real Life

"Smiling Friends" is a fairly recent pop culture phenomenon, but it has already cemented its status as one of the best Adult Swim shows of all time. It offers a nice reprieve from more nihilistic adult-oriented animation, as Charlie (voiced by creator Zach Hadel) and Pim (Michael Cusack, co-creator), two employees at the Smiling Friends charity, go around to help people smile. That's easier said than done, as they often have to contend with less-than-ideal figures, like TV sensation and psychopath Mr. Frog (Cusack). Charlie even dies in one episode (he gets better), so the charity life is far from a walk in the park.

"Smiling Friends" is one of our choices as a perfect watch for fans of "Harley Quinn," though it sets itself apart from the other shows on that list in some key ways. Each episode is only 11 minutes long, but it manages to cram a ton of jokes, gags, and obscure internet references into that brief runtime. Hadel and Cusack got their start on YouTube, offering up independent animation before working for Adult Swim. On top of that, "Smiling Friends" gets a lot of modern YouTubers to voice random characters, usually people who need cheering up. If you've always wondered what the voice actors behind all these ridiculous homunculi look like, here's your chance.