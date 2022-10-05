Joel Haver Responds To Fan Outcry That SNL's Season 48 Premiere Stole His Sketch

On October 2, 2022, "Saturday Night Live" returned for Season 48, with Miles Teller as the host. The premiere episode was filled with surprises, including appearances from Jon Hamm and Shaun White (via Deadline), and ... plagiarism accusations? Viewers grew concerned when the "SNL" episode featured a sketch involving a young Charmin Bear (Teller) who denounces his family's storied history of working with toilet paper in favor of going to college to become a dancer. The sketch is similar to Joel Haver's "Toilet Paper Bears," which was released in July 2022. Featuring blue bears, the animated video sees a young man asking his father if he can abandon the family obsession with toilet paper and instead focus on his true passion: theater.

Haver, who boasts nearly 1.7 million subscribers and over 1,770 Patreon patrons who directly support his work, has since opened up about the "SNL" clip, calling both sketches "very similar" in a response uploaded to YouTube. The comedian has decided to dismiss claims that "SNL" stole his idea, attributing it to a coincidence. "When it comes to the Charmin Bears thing, there's a lot of coincidences that would have to line up to make it truly a coincidence, but I don't think it was malicious," says the comedian. "It was either a subconscious borrowing from somebody on their writers' staff who saw my video, or it was a wild coincidence."

Haver's response to the plagiarism allegations has been widely applauded, with social media praising the comedian for taking the high road and taking advantage of the "coincidence" in a unique way.