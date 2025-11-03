Twisted Metal's Vermin Actor Is Unrecognizable In Real Life

It initially seemed like an odd choice for a video game-to-television adaptation, particularly because the show was announced at a time when the game series hadn't seen a new entry in seven years — and with no plans revealed to change that fact. But "Twisted Metal," debuting on Peacock in July 2023, ended up being a surprise hit with both fans and critics alike. Looper's review of "Twisted Metal" called the show a "high-octane adaptation" and had high praise for the show's top notch cast.

A second season was ordered almost immediately, which followed in July 2025 and brought along a number of new characters — including a rather unsettling driver known as Vermin. Played by an unrecognizable Lisa Gilroy, Vermin is a bug-obsessed contestant with terrible skin, rotting yellow teeth, and to hear the other characters tell it, an odor most foul. Her apparent grossness is matched only by her insistence on getting as close to other people as possible, ensuring they take in her full Vermin essence.

Audiences often wonder what TV villains look like without makeup, and that is especially true for characters that a show's makeup department are seemingly tasked with making as unpleasant to look at as possible. So just what does Lisa Gilroy, who plays Vermin in "Twisted Metal" Season 2, actually look like?