Tragic Details About The Cast Of Happy Days

"Happy Days" may have had one of the finest ensemble casts ever in the history of sitcoms, but it was a side character who became the show's breakout star: Henry Winkler as Arthur Fonzerelli, better known simply as The Fonz. The coolest cucumber you could ever meet, Fonzie was the quintessential ladies' man of the 1970s, and everything seemed to come easy for him. But in real life, Winkler himself was far from the character he played, and he'd had to overcome many obstacles to find success — including a rough childhood that left a lasting impact.

Though Winkler hasn't spoken much about the details of his early years, he has acknowledged it was a troubled time in his life. Early in his youth, Winkler had trouble in school, mostly due to learning difficulties caused by what we now know as dyslexia. Unfortunately, nobody in Winkler's life understood his learning differences, least of all his parents, who often dealt with him harshly. "They would punish me all the time for being lazy," Winkler said in an interview with PBS in 2023. "I couldn't watch TV, they went out. And I had to turn off the television. I had to judge it and turn it off in time. Because when those people came home, they put their hand on top of the TV. And if it was warm, I was grounded in another six weeks."

Thankfully, Winkler's childhood helped motivate him when he became a parent himself. When he had his own child having trouble in school, Winkler sought help, ultimately learning that his son had dyslexia — leading to his own diagnosis late in life.