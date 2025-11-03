Roger Ebert Absolutely Hated A Sylvester Stallone Action Movie With An Awful Premise

With a career spanning 46 years, the late Roger Ebert was one of the most famous and influential film critics who ever put his pen to paper. For his work at the Chicago Sun-Times, Ebert won the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism – the first film critic to ever do so. A master of astute and incisive prose, Ebert became as well-known for his pans as well as his raves. So well-known, in fact, that multiple books (with memorable titles like "A Horrible Experience of Unbearable Length" and "Your Movie Sucks") have been published solely to collect his negative reviews.

One of Ebert's most scathing reviews belongs to an abysmal action film starring Sylvester Stallone: "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot." Directed by Roger Spottiswoode and released in 1992, the film paired Stallone — much more famous for the Rocky Balboa movies – with petite "Golden Girls" star Estelle Getty in one of the strangest buddy cop movies ever filmed. Stallone plays LAPD Sergeant Joe Bomowski, whose life is suddenly thrown into chaos when his overbearing mother Tutti (Getty) visits him from New Jersey. Tutti tries to buy Joe a new machine gun, inadvertently witnessing a murder in the process; now it's up to the bickering mother and son to solve the crime. In his half-star review written on the Roger Ebert blog, Ebert called the film "one of those movies so dimwitted, so utterly lacking in even the smallest morsel of redeeming value, that you stare at the screen in stunned disbelief." And that was only his first sentence. Unfortunately, the movie gets much worse from there.