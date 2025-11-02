Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Named This Legendary Comedian His 'Hero'

On Amazon Prime's "Reacher," Alan Ritchson looms large. His character, Jack Reacher, is a big, hulking guy, an Army veteran who strikes out on his own solving dangerous cases. He can't exactly go undercover, so Reacher relies on keen intellect and brute strength to survive. That keen intellect, by the way, also means that he can be extremely quick-witted. Sure, Ritchson pulls off the action — just look at him — but his comedic timing steals the show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ritchson confessed that his childhood hero was none other than legendary comedian Jim Carrey. He was obsessed with "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," the comedy where Carrey played a foul-mouthed investigator solving animal-related crimes. "I was in sixth grade, and I was enamored," he recalled. "He was so physical, goofy and unafraid. I'd never seen anything like it." Ritchson took to imitating Carrey as often as possible. "I dressed up as Ace Ventura for three Halloweens in a row," he confessed. "I showed up to school and wouldn't break character the entire time. I had the hair, the business card and I would walk up to people at their lunch tables and say, 'Excuse me, I'd like to ass you a few questions.'"

Before there were memes, there were middle school boys quoting punchlines from blockbuster comedies. "People hated it," Ritchson admitted, "but I love that it made most people laugh. Jim Carrey knew how to do that and it's a gift."