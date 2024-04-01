The Remake Of A 1953 Action Thriller Is Blowing Up On Netflix Right Now

A remake of a classic French film from 1953 is just the latest pulse-pounding action thriller to dominate on Netflix.

The '50s are filled with tons of great action gems that often go unnoticed by modern audiences, like "The Wages of Fear." Groundbreaking, raw, and intense, director Henri-Georges Clouzot's film became one of the most popular of that decade, winning the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Widely considered a staple of the action genre, it has been a source of inspiration for several filmmakers, including Julien Leclercq, who recently debuted his remake of Clouzot's original on Netflix. Simply titled "The Wages of Fear," the 2024 version has emerged as the most popular offering on the streaming service worldwide.

"The Wages of Fear" 2024 is a true global phenomenon; it's the number one film on Netflix in France, Belgium, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and more as of April 1, 2024, and in the top ten in dozens of other countries. But despite being so heavily streamed, "The Wages of Fear" is a critical dud that reviewers say doesn't compare to the explosive original. Collider critic Chase Hutchinson gave the Netflix remake a 3/10, writing, "Where the original remains a work of art that is as entertaining as it is well-made, this remake proves to be nothing more than an empty and thunderously stupid approximation of an action film." Audiences aren't loving the film either; users on the film-centric social media website Letterboxd, for example, have awarded the picture a 2.4/5 average star rating.