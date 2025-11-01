Robin Williams Desperately Wanted To Play A Batman Villain (But Couldn't)

For decades, Robin Williams was the effervescent personification of comedy in Hollywood, an ebullient comedian who was willing and able to use every tool available to get a laugh, whether it was wacky physical humor or whip-smart wordplay. He later turned to drama and won praise as a serious thespian, proving he was more than a one-trick pony. But throughout his career, Williams also seemed to hold an obsession with the world of Batman, and he was determined to play a villain from the Dark Knight's rogues gallery on screen. Sadly, he never got that chance — but it wasn't for lack of trying.

Even as far back as the 1980s, Williams wanted in on a role in what eventually became Tim Burton's iconic "Batman" film, hoping to play the Joker. Years later, he was in line for the Riddler in "Batman Forever" (even after Michael Keaton refused to return to play Batman). And as late as 2005, Williams once again was campaigning for a role in the then-upcoming reboot film, "Batman Begins," from director Christopher Nolan, whom he'd worked with on "Insomnia" a few years earlier.

"It happens, everyone has those stories," Williams said in a 1993 interview with Take2MarkTV when asked about getting passed over by Tim Burton for the role of the Joker. "Even Jack [Nicholson]'s been ripped off a couple of times," he said. But Williams also said that there are times when studios will use interest in a role to convince a different actor to sign on. "Sometimes they use you as bait, they'll say, 'We're sending it out to him,' and you go for it, and then they give it to someone else."