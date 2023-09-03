The Most Popular Actors Of The '90s Ranked

Time Magazine's Eliana Dockterman wrote that "Ryder's meteoric rise to A-list status in her teens and twenties and tabloid-fueled fall shortly thereafter made her a national obsession." She started off the decade with an impressive double feature, starring in 1990's "Mermaids" opposite Cher and "Edward Scissorhands" with her then-boyfriend Johnny Depp. Two years prior, she'd appeared along with Michael Keaton in the Tim Burton classic, "Beetlejuice," and she headlined the cult classic dark comedy, "Heathers." When the '90s rolled around, Ryder had already established herself as something of an alt-ingenue.

Over the next 10 years, she was featured in an enormous number of films, many of which were hits at the box office and among critics. She collaborated with the likes of Frances Ford Coppola in 1992's "Bram Stoker's Dracula" and Martin Scorsese in 1993's "The Age of Innocence" (for which she was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress). In 1994, she was part of the love triangle in Ben Stiller's influential directorial debut, "Reality Bites," as disaffected Gen-X filmmaker, Lelaina Pierce. She also played headstrong writer Jo March in the remake of "Little Women," for which she was nominated for another Academy Award.

Not only was Ryder a popular and respected actress, but she was also a proto-influencer whose personal aesthetic perfectly aligned with the decade. Nobody was cooler in the 1990s than Winona Ryder: Her messy pixie hair, grunge-inspired fashion, and affinity for all things vintage made her an icon to a generation.