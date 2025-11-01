A Big Bang Theory Star Flew Under The Radar In Some Of The Best 2000s Comedies

While he wouldn't become an official main character until Season 8 — and even then, typically found himself on the periphery of the show's central friend group — Stuart quickly became a fan favorite among viewers of "The Big Bang Theory." Initially just the meek comic book store owner that the guys would sporadically interact with, an unscripted line from actor Kevin Sussman made Stuart a more interesting and complex character from that point on.

There's no doubt that Stuart is Sussman's most well known character, and with the perfectly-titled upcoming spinoff "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," that isn't likely to change anytime soon. However, the actor has been prolific outside of the "Big Bang Theory" franchise, not just on television but also in movies. In fact, Sussman's film credits include a few beloved comedies from the 2000s.

The actor's second film credit saw him play a small role in "Almost Famous," which he immediately followed up by starring in the ensemble cult comedy, "Wet Hot American Summer." Then, in 2008, just before the debut of "The Big Bang Theory," Sussman showed up in the underrated Coen brothers gem "Burn After Reading."