Mark Wahlberg Didn't Believe Play Dirty's Shocking Celebrity Cameo Would Happen
Celebrity cameos have been part of movies for a long time — including some very expensive ones — but Mark Wahlberg's latest action flick, "Play Dirty," features a major celebrity cameo that the actor himself didn't even think would happen, and not because of the cost. The celebrity in question is one of the wealthiest media tycoons in the world — Mark Cuban, star of "Shark Tank" (who, full disclaimer, also happens to be an investor in Static Media, parent company of Looper).
According to Wahlberg, Cuban's involvement in "Play Dirty" surprised him not just because Cuban is a major public figure (and a non-actor), but because of the nature of the scene they had planned for him. In the film, Wahlberg's character murders Cuban in cold blood, then proclaims that he wasn't familiar with the name Mark Cuban. Not exactly a flattering moment for the mega mogul whose net worth is in the billions — yet Cuban was happy to play along, much to Wahlberg's amusement.
"We basically shot everything and then they shot his coverage later on down the road," Wahlberg told Entertainment Weekly. But before Cuban appeared, Wahlberg was skeptical that he would agree to it. "And then when I saw the movie, I was like, 'Holy s***, they actually got him to do it,'" said Wahlberg. "I thought we'd be ... putting somebody else's name in there."
Mark Cuban loves cameos
Mark Wahlberg may have been surprised that businessman Mark Cuban agreed to appear in "Play Dirty," but he probably shouldn't have been. Cuban seems to love playing himself on the big screen and TV, and has been doing it for 25 years. His first cameo as himself came in an episode of "Walker, Texas Ranger" way back in 2000, and he's since appeared in more TV shows and movies than we have time to list. But a few of his most memorable ones have been in comedies that aren't afraid to poke fun at him.
Not long after his appearance in "Walker, Texas Ranger," Cuban showed up on the HBO comedy "Arli$$," where he bumps into a high-powered sports agent whose agency meets Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, to convince him to make a modeling calendar with the players. He's also provided his voice in animated series, including episodes of "The Simpsons" and "American Dad," and has appeared in live-action shows and movies centered on the world of business, like "Super Pumped," "Hustle," and "Billions," where he was a recurring guest star.
His biggest role, though, was in the Wahlberg-produced HBO comedy-drama "Entourage," a series known for its celebrity cameos. Cuban appeared in five episodes, and even returned for the follow-up film in 2015. That could explain why Cuban didn't hesitate to help out Wahlberg one more time and show up in "Play Dirty."