Mark Wahlberg Didn't Believe Play Dirty's Shocking Celebrity Cameo Would Happen

Celebrity cameos have been part of movies for a long time — including some very expensive ones — but Mark Wahlberg's latest action flick, "Play Dirty," features a major celebrity cameo that the actor himself didn't even think would happen, and not because of the cost. The celebrity in question is one of the wealthiest media tycoons in the world — Mark Cuban, star of "Shark Tank" (who, full disclaimer, also happens to be an investor in Static Media, parent company of Looper).

According to Wahlberg, Cuban's involvement in "Play Dirty" surprised him not just because Cuban is a major public figure (and a non-actor), but because of the nature of the scene they had planned for him. In the film, Wahlberg's character murders Cuban in cold blood, then proclaims that he wasn't familiar with the name Mark Cuban. Not exactly a flattering moment for the mega mogul whose net worth is in the billions — yet Cuban was happy to play along, much to Wahlberg's amusement.

"We basically shot everything and then they shot his coverage later on down the road," Wahlberg told Entertainment Weekly. But before Cuban appeared, Wahlberg was skeptical that he would agree to it. "And then when I saw the movie, I was like, 'Holy s***, they actually got him to do it,'" said Wahlberg. "I thought we'd be ... putting somebody else's name in there."