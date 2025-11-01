Why Tim Curry Lied To Ivana Trump While Shooting Home Alone 2

British actor Tim Curry's vaunted career led him to star in such enduring hits as "Clue" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," in which he created the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. But it was on another film that he encountered none other than Ivana Trump. Curry, who is now 79, ran into Donald Trump's first ex-wife when he was shooting "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" in 1992.

Curry, who has since left the spotlight, appeared in the sequel to 1990's "Home Alone" as the concierge of the Plaza Hotel, which required him and the cast to move in at one point. At the time, Donald Trump owned the hotel, and Ivana, who died in 2022 at the age of 73, was its manager and had recently overseen its renovation. So Curry found himself having to tell a white lie to her when she checked up on him.

"She knocked on my door and said, 'Are you happy in your room? Do you like the way it looks?'" Curry told The Guardian while promoting his memoir, "Vagabond." Curry was polite at the time, but in reality, he said, "I loathed it actually." Clearly, Curry wasn't a big fan of Ivana's over-the-top style of decorating.