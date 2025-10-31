Taylor Sheridan Helped Create A Criminally Underrated Western Miniseries

Since breaking out as a writer and director on films like "Wind River" and "Hell or High Water," Taylor Sheridan has quickly become the master of the modern Western. And with his ever-expanding universe of "Yellowstone" TV shows, he's arguably the most in-demand creator in Hollywood. Yet there's a Western miniseries that he produced in 2023 that seems to have fallen under most people's radars: The David Oyelowo-led "Lawmen: Bass Reeves."

Though not connected to the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" feels like it could be. It's based around an iconic real-life U.S. marshal, the trailblazing gunslinger and Western hero Bass Reeves, played by Oyelowo. The eight-episode series follows Reeves' journey from homesteader to legendary lawman, recruited into the service by Marshal James Fagan (Dennis Quaid) during a period of expansion of federal law enforcement at the behest of the notorious Judge Parker (Donald Sutherland). Recognized for his knowledge of the territory and his good standing with the indigenous population, Reeves quickly becomes one of the most famous marshals in U.S. history, reportedly nabbing as many as 3,000 fugitives during his time in the service (there's even more to the true story that the series doesn't cover).

"Lawmen: Bass Reeves" wasn't written or directed by Sheridan, but he served as executive producer and helped usher the series from the page to the screen. And that was no easy feat: The series, once planned as a feature film, spent almost a decade in development before Sheridan got involved. But when it finally premiered, it became one of the best-reviewed Westerns around — and without Sheridan, it might never have happened.