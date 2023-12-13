Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 2 Teased By David Oyelowo - But There's A Twist

Thanks to the popularity of Paramount Network's modern Western drama, "Yellowstone," Taylor Sheridan has become a prolific showrunner and producer. On the growing list of TV series he's been involved with is "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," a biographical Western about the eponymous real-life historical figure. Actor David Oyelowo plays Reeves in this dramatization of his life, consisting of eight episodes.

Partway through this run, The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Oyelowo about his role and how the show sets itself apart from other fictional accounts of Reeves' story. At the end of the discussion, the actor was asked about the prospect of a 2nd season. While this is a distinct possibility, it might not take the form fans of Oyelowo's work or Reeves' place in American history might expect.

"The idea, going forward, is to have other lawmen in history whose story should be told, who haven't been told, to have the opportunity to tell those stories," he said. "I think there is a feeling, which I very much resonate with, that there is real potency and interest in telling stories of this nature about those who, for whatever reason, fell out of history unjustly. I'm a producer on those going forward; so, the idea is to keep the good work going."