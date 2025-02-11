Who Killed Bunny On Only Murders In The Building?
"Only Murders in the Building" has been engrossing viewers with its comically quick-witted murder mysteries since 2021, when the inaugural season delved into the grisly killing of Tim Kono at the fictitious Arconia apartment complex.
Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as an unlikely trio of New Yorkers who solve murders while recording their true crime podcast, the wildly popular Hulu series is a rollicking modernization of the genre, expertly stringing together smart storytelling and laugh-out-loud moments while taking the audience on a plot twist-filled hunt for a bloodthirsty slayer.
In Season 2 of "Only Murders in the Building," the storyline revolves around the stabbing death of Bunny Folger, the curmudgeonly president of the board at the Arconia. This time, the podcast partners are suspected of the homicide after the dry-witted Mabel Mora (Gomez) is found hovering over Bunny's dead body. She, semi-retired actor Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), and struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Short) spend the season trying to prove their innocence.
Who was Bunny Folger?
Portrayed by Jayne Houdyshell, Bunny Folger was a lifelong resident of the Arconia, taking on the role of board president some 30 years before her death. An ornery, no-nonsense New Yorker, Bunny made it her job to be in everyone else's business, often badgering people in the building about their behavior.
During her time on "Only Murders in the Building," Bunny and Charles had a slightly strained but mostly respectful relationship, with Bunny often making teasing references to Charles' career-defining television series, "Brazzos." Meanwhile, Bunny and Oliver had a more contentious connection, and Bunny would often threaten to evict Oliver for not paying the Arconia's building fees.
Bunny lived right next door to Mabel, which was pretty much the extent of their relationship — until Bunny was found dead in Mabel's apartment with Mabel covered in Bunny's blood, earning Mabel the nickname "Bloody Mabel." Before her murder, Bunny was on the brink of retiring from the Arconia's board.
Mabel, Charles, and Oliver became murder suspects
After Mabel is found hunched over Bunny's lifeless body during the Season 1 finale of "Only Murders in the Building," the artsy 30-something is arrested, alongside her presumed accomplices Charles and Oliver, on the first episode of Season 2.
The trio is questioned by police, including lead detective Daniel Kreps (Michael Rapaport), but are eventually released despite being the detective's main persons of interest, leaving the sleuthing threesome pounding the pavement to prove their innocence.
Meanwhile, amid a flurry of social media posts surrounding the mystery of "Bloody Mabel" and her aging associates, famed true crime podcaster Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) — whose "All Is Not OK in Oklahoma" series got Charles, Oliver, and Mabel hooked on solving homicides in Season 1 — launches yet another podcast called "Only Murderers in the Building" with the help of her long-suffering assistant, Poppy White (Adina Verson). The show revolves around the theory that the inseparable Arconia cohorts are indeed responsible for the murder of Bunny.
Who else would want to kill Bunny and why?
Throughout Season 2 of "Only Murders in the Building," there was no shortage of assumptions about who may have killed Bunny. While Cinda and Detective Kreps were focused on Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, the crime-solving podcast pals uncovered clues that pointed the finger at others.
Coming under serious scrutiny is Mabel's newfound love interest, avant-garde artist Alice Banks (Cara Delevingne). She's an expert liar who seems to want to capitalize on getting close to Mabel in order to make a name for herself, including recreating Bunny's murder for an art exhibit that upsets Mabel.
At the same time, the mysterious "Glitter Guy" is also a major suspect. After Mabel is attacked by a masked man dressed in all black, strange texts lead her, Charles, and Oliver on the hunt for who's behind the messages. After luring the texter to a specific location, the trio leaves a glitter bomb that covers the mystery suspect in sparkles — which are later seen on Detective Kreps. The missing piece is why the detective would want Bunny dead.
While outside entities are the Arconia triumvirate's main suspects, there are also neighbors inside the building that come under scrutiny, including the woman who took over Bunny's position on the board, Nina Lin (Christine Ko), and father-son duo Teddy and Theo Dimas (Nathan Lane and James Caverly), who were on the short-list of potential killers in Season 1 and still seem to be holding a grudge against Charles, Oliver, and Mabel in Season 2.
Wild plot twists (like secret tunnels) kept viewers guessing
There is no shortage of convoluted plot twists in Season 2 of "Only Murders in the Building," including the discovery of long, winding, secret passageways within the bowels of the Arconia that connect the apartments. There's also the fact that Will (Ryan Broussard), Oliver's son, is not biologically related to Oliver due to him being the result of an affair his mother had with Teddy.
Also, while investigating Bunny's death, Charles finds a painting of his father that leads to the discovery that his dad had once had an affair with Bunny's mother, Lenora (Shirley MacLaine). This revelation leads him to believe that he and Bunny had a bigger connection than he had ever realized.
While some of these developments loosely tie into who the killer is in Season 2, many of the multitude of plot twists were just red herrings. But they're also a big part of what makes the series so much fun to watch.
An unexpected killer is revealed: Poppy White
Turns out, everyone else was just a distraction, and Cinda's subordinate Poppy is this season's "Only Murders in the Building" killer, albeit with the help of Detective Kreps. Poppy killed Bunny in the hopes of giving Cinda another hit podcast like "All Is Not OK in Oklahoma" by framing Mabel, Charles, and Oliver.
While Poppy appeared on Season 1, in the second season we find out that she is, in fact, Becky Butler, the missing girl at the heart of "All Is Not OK." After fleeing Oklahoma, she changed her appearance and sought out Cinda, who she was a fan of, in order to persuade the podcaster that Becky's story would be a compelling one.
Detective Kreps got involved when he and Poppy started dating, helping to plant evidence in both Becky's and Bunny's cases.
With Poppy and Detective Kreps both leading Mabel, Charles, and Oliver down the wrong paths, the sleuthing neighbors begin to pinpoint Cinda as the killer — or so Poppy believes. At a party thrown in hopes of revealing the killer in classic "whodunnit" style, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver put on a dramatic show that includes accusations thrown at Cinda and even Alice, until Poppy is finally revealed as the real killer. Poppy's reason for committing Bunny's murder? She wanted Cinda to appreciate her more by showing that she could help craft another hit podcast.