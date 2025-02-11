Who Killed Bunny On Only Murders In The Building?

"Only Murders in the Building" has been engrossing viewers with its comically quick-witted murder mysteries since 2021, when the inaugural season delved into the grisly killing of Tim Kono at the fictitious Arconia apartment complex.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as an unlikely trio of New Yorkers who solve murders while recording their true crime podcast, the wildly popular Hulu series is a rollicking modernization of the genre, expertly stringing together smart storytelling and laugh-out-loud moments while taking the audience on a plot twist-filled hunt for a bloodthirsty slayer.

In Season 2 of "Only Murders in the Building," the storyline revolves around the stabbing death of Bunny Folger, the curmudgeonly president of the board at the Arconia. This time, the podcast partners are suspected of the homicide after the dry-witted Mabel Mora (Gomez) is found hovering over Bunny's dead body. She, semi-retired actor Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), and struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Short) spend the season trying to prove their innocence.