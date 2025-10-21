Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Brings Back Two Long Missing Cast Members
Contains spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5, Episode 9 — "Lestr"
The penultimate episode of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5 definitely packs a wallop. With the future of the Arconia on the line and all of the tenants preparing to move so Camila White (Renee Zellweger) can turn the building's hidden casino into a tourist spot, they find they have to unite and put on their thinking caps to save the day — as well as use the memory banks of Lester's (Teddy Coluca) replacement, the robot Lestr. But a gathering brings two long-missing characters back to the forefront after they disappeared earlier in the show: Theo (James Caverly) and Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane).
Prior to Season 5, Teddy hadn't been seen since Season 2's "Sparring Partners," when he confronted Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) with the fact that he's the biological father of Oliver's son, Will. Theo last showed up in Season 3's "CoBro," in which he helped Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) investigate the murder of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) and also lent a hand when she needed help moving. And they aren't the only previous New Yorkers who show up over the course of Season 5.
A number of familiar faces have turned up during Season 5
Since much of Season 5 flashes back through the life of Lester, we get to see characters who have either shuffled off their mortal coil or have left the series over the course of its run. During Episode 2, "After You," a whole bunch of favorites turn up. Since the episode looks back over many years to figure out how Lester developed mob ties and how Oliver, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), and Mabel Mora have known each other for longer than they thought, this makes perfect sense. We see a younger version of Teddy, who is fighting with Oliver about his plans to add puppets to their upcoming Broadway show. Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles' lovable stunt double who died back in Season 4, is seen bantering with him about an upcoming part.
All of the other characters who have been murdered in the Arconia appear except for Ben. Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), who was murdered in Season 2, pops up, and Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) is seen as a rebellious teenager before his death in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 1. Will the Season 5 finale give us more guest stars? Keep your eyes peeled during next week's episode.