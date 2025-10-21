Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Brings Back Two Long Missing Cast Members

Contains spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5, Episode 9 — "Lestr"

The penultimate episode of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5 definitely packs a wallop. With the future of the Arconia on the line and all of the tenants preparing to move so Camila White (Renee Zellweger) can turn the building's hidden casino into a tourist spot, they find they have to unite and put on their thinking caps to save the day — as well as use the memory banks of Lester's (Teddy Coluca) replacement, the robot Lestr. But a gathering brings two long-missing characters back to the forefront after they disappeared earlier in the show: Theo (James Caverly) and Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane).

Prior to Season 5, Teddy hadn't been seen since Season 2's "Sparring Partners," when he confronted Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) with the fact that he's the biological father of Oliver's son, Will. Theo last showed up in Season 3's "CoBro," in which he helped Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) investigate the murder of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) and also lent a hand when she needed help moving. And they aren't the only previous New Yorkers who show up over the course of Season 5.