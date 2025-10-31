This Award-Winning Actor Once Played An Anthropomorphic Underwear Mascot

It's never easy to break into the acting business. Everyone has to start somewhere, whether it's in a b-grade horror movie or by popping up in a Burger King commercial. Some of the world's most famous faces have climbed the ladder to fame via humble beginnings. Behold one such luminary: Oscar winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe's enthusiastic Egyptian god Khonshu, F. Murray Abraham as an underwear mascot. Known today to switch effortlessly between blockbuster movies, theatre, and horrifying short films, in the mid-to-late 1970s, he was arguably best-known as the Leaf. That's one of the four anthropomorphic pieces of fruit and fruit-related ephemera who promoted Fruit of the Loom underwear in print ads and commercials. The company's mascots became a touchstone for kids before Fruit of the Loom discontinued that ad campaign in 2011, only to bring it back in 2023.

While being a commercial spokesman might seem like an easy job, Abraham loathed what it did to his reputation on the audition circuit. "No one was taking my acting seriously. I figured if I didn't do it, then I'd have no right to the dreams I've always had," he told People Magazine. The actor soon scored more meaningful parts, including a small role in the inspired-by-real-life "Scarface" and, what's arguably still his most fun character, the rival composer Salieri in "Amadeus." The latter would propel him to a Best Actor Oscar win in 1985. Even as he became a member of the Hollywood elite, his commercial past wouldn't die. Fruit of the Loom wasn't the only company he hawked merchandise for.