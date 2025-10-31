This Award-Winning Actor Once Played An Anthropomorphic Underwear Mascot
It's never easy to break into the acting business. Everyone has to start somewhere, whether it's in a b-grade horror movie or by popping up in a Burger King commercial. Some of the world's most famous faces have climbed the ladder to fame via humble beginnings. Behold one such luminary: Oscar winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe's enthusiastic Egyptian god Khonshu, F. Murray Abraham as an underwear mascot. Known today to switch effortlessly between blockbuster movies, theatre, and horrifying short films, in the mid-to-late 1970s, he was arguably best-known as the Leaf. That's one of the four anthropomorphic pieces of fruit and fruit-related ephemera who promoted Fruit of the Loom underwear in print ads and commercials. The company's mascots became a touchstone for kids before Fruit of the Loom discontinued that ad campaign in 2011, only to bring it back in 2023.
While being a commercial spokesman might seem like an easy job, Abraham loathed what it did to his reputation on the audition circuit. "No one was taking my acting seriously. I figured if I didn't do it, then I'd have no right to the dreams I've always had," he told People Magazine. The actor soon scored more meaningful parts, including a small role in the inspired-by-real-life "Scarface" and, what's arguably still his most fun character, the rival composer Salieri in "Amadeus." The latter would propel him to a Best Actor Oscar win in 1985. Even as he became a member of the Hollywood elite, his commercial past wouldn't die. Fruit of the Loom wasn't the only company he hawked merchandise for.
Fruit of the Loom isn't the only product F. Murray Abraham pitched
Besides Fruit of the Loom, F. Murray Abraham also served as a spokesman for Listerine early in his career. The ad pictured above aired in 1973 and has since seen a second life on YouTube, much like his line of Fruit of the Loom ads. The actor also did a number of voiceovers for commercials when he was new to the business, but quit that occupation in an attempt at really making a go of a more respected acting career and get auditions for serious parts.
When asked about appearing in commercials in a CBS Sunday Morning interview, Abraham admitted that his parents were thrilled by his Fruit of the Loom ad. When asked if he called them to brag of his success, the actor demurred. "No, they call you. 'I saw you on television!'" he said, laughing heartily. From a pile of fig leaves to a pile of prestige, the actor has definitely moved up in the world.