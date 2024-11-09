Is Scarface A True Story? Tony Montana's Real-LIfe Inspiration, Revealed
While every genre has movies that subvert tried and tested formulas, some of the best gangster movies of all time follow a similar blueprint. They typically chronicle mobsters who come from humble beginnings, make their mark in the criminal underworld, and ultimately fall from grace, often in a hail of gunfire. Brian De Palma's 1983 "Scarface," starring Al Pacino as the trigger-happy Tony Montana, is one of the most iconic stories of this ilk — but does it have any basis in reality?
De Palma's "Scarface" is a retelling of Howard Hawks' 1932 film of the same name, which is also highly regarded among crime film aficionados. Despite making some changes to the characters, story, and settings, the '80s classic is inspired by the same real-life criminal kingpin who influenced Hawks' seminal film. With that in mind, get ready to say hello to Montana's little friend as we revisit "Scarface" and the brutal true story that had an impact on its creation.
What is Scarface about?
The story of "Scarface" is well-known at this point. The movie follows Tony Montana as he sets out to live the American dream by capitalizing on the popularity of drugs in Miami during the early '80s. This is slightly different from the original movie, which chronicles an Italian immigrant, Tony Camonte, in Chicago during the Prohibition era.
De Palma's movie is also much darker than its 1932 counterpart, and Montana is the ultimate flawed protagonist. He gets hooked on the nose candy and becomes too greedy for his own good, as he wants to be the top dog in the Miami criminal underworld, which doesn't go down well with his peers and the cops. Montana's addiction and ruthless ambition get him into trouble, culminating in a cinematic shootout for the ages.
Even if you haven't seen the movie, you're probably familiar with the ending of "Scarface," most notably the scene where Pacino's coke-fueled gangster fires shots at his enemies. The real-life story that inspired "Scarface" might not be as sensational as the movie, but it's still pretty dramatic in its own right.
Tony Montana is based on a famous real-life gangster
"Scarface" is loosely inspired by the story of Al Capone, a gangster who rose to prominence during the Prohibition era. Capone even had the nickname "Scarface," which stemmed from him being slashed across the face by fellow mobster Frank Galluccio after they got into a heated exchange in a bar. Howard Hawks' film is arguably a more direct account of Capone's story due to it taking place in the same city during the same historic period and featuring a protagonist boasting an Italian heritage. That said, Brian De Palma's retelling also draws parallels with the mobster's life.
Capone rose to the top of Chicago's criminal underbelly in the 1920s and early '30s, becoming involved in extortion, prostitution, bootlegging, and any other nefarious activity he could exploit for bucks and power. It's also believed that he ordered the St. Valentine's Massacre in 1929, which saw several gang members get shot down in broad daylight. Capone wasn't charged with the latter incident, though he did get sent to prison in 1933 after being found guilty of tax evasion.
The plot of "Scarface" also echoes some of the smaller details of Capone's life. For example, Tony Montana gets into crime after becoming the protégé of a kingpin called Frank Lopez (Robert Loggia), while Capone was mentored by the notorious Frankie Yale. However, Montana went down in an over-the-top blaze of glory, while Capone died of natural causes. Still, Capone's influence on pop culture is undeniable, as his story has inspired countless pieces of gangster-themed entertainment.