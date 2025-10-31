Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols Once Played One Of Spider-Man's Scariest Villains

Premiering in 1966, the original "Star Trek" series launched almost its entire cast into stardom, from William Shatner to George Takei. Many of them continued with long and illustrious careers in front of the camera, but co-star Nichelle Nichols, who played the stalwart communications officer Uhura, took a different route. While she continued to return to the role of Uhura in films, spin-offs, video games, and even fan films, she mostly spent her time on non-TV work, even becoming an ambassador for NASA.

In the late '90s, though, she did some voiceover work, including a surprising role in "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" that many may have forgotten. Nichols played a character named Miriam in a pair of 1997 episodes, beginning with the Season 4 installment, "The Vampire Queen." In the Marvel Universe (well, the animated one, at least), Miriam is the monarch of all vampires — who also happens to be the mother of the half-vampire assassin, Blade (voiced by James Donald Hall).

More than a mere vampire, Miriam is the master of them all, with powers that go well beyond the average undead bloodsucker. In that initial episode, she arrives in New York City, dead set on turning the entire population into vampires — and it takes the combined might of Spider-Man, the Black Cat, Morbius, and her own son, Blade, to stop her.