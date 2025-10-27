A Classic Christmas Movie Is Already Taking Over Prime Video

It's almost November: the wind's turning colder, there are Christmas ads on television — so what better time to conjure up some early holiday magic and watch 2000's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"? The Jim Carrey-starring, Ron Howard-directed live-action version of the Doctor Seuss book is already starting to climb up the streaming charts, with the film hitting Prime Video's top 10 on October 25. As of this writing it's in seventh place already. Since it's not even Halloween yet, that's definitely quite an accomplishment.

This embellishment of the much-beloved picture book features the titular Grinch (Carrey) and his attempt at ruining Christmas for the citizens of Whoville, who happily gambol in the town beneath his mountain home. Bullied as a child by Augustus (Jeffrey Tambor), the town's mayor and The Grinch's romantic rival, The Grinch has lived in isolation for years with his dog, Max. Seeing something special in him, Little Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen) invites him to a Christmas Eve event in Whoville, but it all goes wrong, so the Grinch decides to claim revenge by stealing all of their possessions and holiday treats.

But with Cindy's help, can he find the true spirit of Christmas? Harmony is, of course, finally achieved — something that proved difficult during the actual making of the film, thanks to the iron guiding hand of Dr. Seuss' widow.