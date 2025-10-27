High Potential Achieved Something Network Television Hasn't Seen In 25 Years

Regardless of how good reviews are, the success or failure of any television show hinges on its ratings. That's doubly true for linear network television in the modern day, with channels fighting for dwindling audiences who have moved to streaming. So when a series does big numbers, it's always news. ABC recently announced that the crime drama "High Potential" has hit a ratings milestone not seen in decades, becoming the first show to hit the #1 spot in autumn with a 10 p.m. time slot.

Per Variety, ABC's research found that "High Potential" Season 2 is the first show to hit that ratings mark since "ER" in 1999. The series, created by Drew Goddard (who is also the writer-director of the next "Matrix" entry), is an American remake of the Franco-Belgian crime-comedy "HPI," and follows Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), a single mother and dizzying intellect recruited to help the LAPD Major Squad division under the supervision of a doubtful Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata).

There's debate regarding the accuracy of these stats, as Variety notes that while the ratings include total watches in live+7-day viewing, the network didn't launch any additional series until Oct. 12, so official viewing numbers aren't available yet. Still, it's enough to prove that, at the very least, "High Potential" is one of the most successful in the unique sub genre of genius detective shows like "The Mentalist," "Numb3rs," or "Psych."