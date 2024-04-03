The New Matrix Movie's Writer And Director Has Been Announced - And He's Perfect

Warner Bros. is moving forward with "The Matrix" with the help of a celebrated auteur. Arguably one of the most influential franchises of all time, "The Matrix" returned to the silver screen in 2021 with "Resurrections." Directed by Lana Wachowski, the quasi-reboot of the franchise received mixed-to-positive reception but ultimately bombed at the box office, grossing just $159 million. Despite the setback, Warner Bros. is ready to dive deep into the world of The Matrix once again. The studio has recruited Drew Goddard to write and direct the upcoming feature.

Goddard is sci-fi royalty at this point, responsible for penning the original "Cloverfield" and Ridley Scott's "The Martian." He also directed and wrote the cult hit "The Cabin in the Woods" and was responsible for Netflix and Marvel's "Daredevil" series. Goddard has proven himself as a confident and capable storyteller, managing to effortlessly create evocative stories in established franchises. With Goddard at the helm of the new "Matrix" flick, audiences can hopefully expect another mind-bending trip filled with existential questions.

The fifth film in "The Matrix" franchise will be executive produced by Lana Wachowski — it seems like Lily is skipping this one out. Plot details on the upcoming film aren't clear and it remains to be seen if this is a direct sequel to "Resurrections" or a brand-new story set in the universe. Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production Jesse Ehrman issued a statement teasing Goddard's vision. "Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters," Ehrman said.