What The Step By Step Cast Looks Like Today

It might not make too many lists of the best '90s TV shows, but "Step by Step" — like the rest of its TGIF brethren — wasn't trying to push new boundaries in small-screen comedy. It was a light, fun, wholesome show for families to watch together on Friday nights over pizza while discussing which Blockbuster rental to watch afterward. Another entry in the blended family sitcom formula made famous by "The Brady Bunch," "Step by Step" followed a divorced dad named Frank Lambert (Patrick Duffy) and a widowed mom named Carol Foster (Suzanne Somers) who get married and bring their three existing children each into their newly combined family of eight.

"Step by Step" ran for seven seasons on ABC, with the core ensemble losing Carol's sister and mother after Season 1 but eventually adding various cousins, friends, and of course, a seventh child into the fold as the show went on. Duffy and Somers were already established television veterans at the time, with Frank and Carol's children played by a mix of unknown child actors and a couple who already had shows and movies under their belts. Similarly, the main and recurring cast members of "Step by Step" are made up of actors who stayed busy in the industry, those who only did a few more projects before stepping away, and some who were all but done acting after the show.

With that in mind, seeing what they look like these days and checking into what they've been up to since "Step by Step" ended provides quite the mixed bag of results.