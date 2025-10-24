Chicago PD Season 13: Imani's Secret Past Explained

Contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 13, Episode 4 — "Root Cause"

Eva Imani (Ari Mandi) is the latest new kid on the block in "Chicago P.D.," and during Episode 4 of Season 13, "Root Cause," audiences finally learn a little bit more about her past and personal life. She and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) are working together to try to find a suspect in a string of robberies when intel leads them to an Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Imani goes in under an assumed name and is so convincing in her portrayal of a desperate addict that Hank has to ask her how she got her experience.

"Is that a very subtle way of asking if I have a drug problem? No, I don't. I've just been to a lot of N.A. meetings," she explains. Hank presses her as to why and she admits that she spent a lot of time searching for her sister at them — the last time Eva saw her was when she was eight. While she doesn't elaborate further, she later reveals a little bit more of her history. She demonstrates that she knows how to speak Farsi very well, proving a claim she made earlier about being bilingual.

Later, she catches sight of a wanted poster and looks haunted. Could she have spied her sister's face there, or another relative? Audiences will have to wait to get an answer — just like they did to learn more about Hank's childhood, a long-dangling plot thread which is finally about to come to fruition after 13 seasons.