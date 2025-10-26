10 Best Movies Like The Woman In Cabin 10

This article contains discussions of addiction and mental health.

Based on Ruth Ware's bestselling novel of the same name, the Netflix original movie "The Woman in Cabin 10" stars Keira Knightley as Lauren "Lo" Blacklock, a journalist who boards a luxury cruise ship for an important article. Invited by the wealthy Richard Bullmer (Guy Pearce) and his even wealthier wife Anne (Lisa Loven Kongsli), Lo is prepared to enjoy herself aboard the beautiful oceanliner ... but when she hears a noise that definitely sounds like a woman being thrown overboard, Lo is terrified. Making everything even more frightening, Lo is sure that the woman she heard in the struggle was the woman she met in cabin number 10, but according to the staff, there's nobody staying in cabin 10 aboard the Aurora. Not only do Lo's fellow passengers not believe her, but eventually, she starts to suspect that Richard and Anne know more than they'll reveal.

Without spoiling the exciting conclusion of "The Woman in Cabin 10" here, suffice to say that the film centers around one basic throughline: a woman whom nobody trusts is gaslit within an inch of her life and tricked into believing that what she sees and hears is a lie, only for the narrative to ultimately reveal that the woman was unjustly tricked and there's something deeply sinister going on just underneath the surface. Once you've finished watching "The Woman in Cabin 10," what should you try next? We have a few options, all of which feature deeply complicated and often conflicted protagonists who need to figure out a mystery and are frequently misled along the way.