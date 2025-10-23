5 Best Movies Like Taken In Plain Sight Streaming On Netflix

Just as there have been a lot of box office bombs that actually blew up on Netflix, we are also beginning to see more and more TV movies that quietly failed their original run succeeding at having a second life. This includes Lifetime original movies, which can be the perfect thing to put on and sort of half-ignore for a cozy Netflix and chill kind of evening. Case in point: "Taken in Plain Sight," which originally aired on the Lifetime Movie Network in 2024, and soared all the way to #2 on the top 10 movies on Netflix right after it was added to the service.

Is "Taken in Plain Sight" a good movie? Not by any critical metric, but that is besides the point. A lot of people love a cheesy, melodramatic tale of tragedy that eventually gives way to an implausible yet crowd-pleasing comeuppance for the bad guy(s) in the end. Which is exactly what "Taken in Plain Sight" offers, and, luckily, it is not the only thing on Netflix to provide that type of experience. Below are five movies that scratch a similar itch as "Taken in Plain Sight," several of which are equally silly. That said, there are also a couple of recommendations here that offer similar thrills but manage to be legitimately good movies, for those that want it both ways.