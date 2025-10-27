Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Starred In A Beloved 2008 Superhero Movie

Between "Family Guy," "American Dad," "The Cleveland Show," "The Orville," and "Ted," Seth MacFarlane has produced countless hours of comedy across animation and live-action. Because he always casts himself — oftentimes in multiple roles — his voice has become just as familiar to viewers as his sense of humor (and the reoccurring problems plaguing his animated shows). Along with his own projects, he's cameoed in numerous outside animated films and series, such as direct-to-video "Futurama" and "Drawn Together" movies as well as Illumination's "Sing." However, his most surprising voice acting credit was in a live-action superhero movie from 2008.

The movie in question is "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. In the film, MacFarlane provides Johann Krauss, a former human-turned-disembodied steampunk suit-donning psychic being made of ectoplasm, with a distinct German accent. He's sent by the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense to keep Hellboy (Ron Perlman) under control, after the demon's existence is revealed to the world. Compared to the friendlier character in the comics, the film's take on Krauss starts as a strict, by-the-book bureaucrat, though he's eventually won over and supports Liz Sherman (Selma Blair) in breaking the rules to save Hellboy.