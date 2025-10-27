Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Starred In A Beloved 2008 Superhero Movie
Between "Family Guy," "American Dad," "The Cleveland Show," "The Orville," and "Ted," Seth MacFarlane has produced countless hours of comedy across animation and live-action. Because he always casts himself — oftentimes in multiple roles — his voice has become just as familiar to viewers as his sense of humor (and the reoccurring problems plaguing his animated shows). Along with his own projects, he's cameoed in numerous outside animated films and series, such as direct-to-video "Futurama" and "Drawn Together" movies as well as Illumination's "Sing." However, his most surprising voice acting credit was in a live-action superhero movie from 2008.
The movie in question is "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. In the film, MacFarlane provides Johann Krauss, a former human-turned-disembodied steampunk suit-donning psychic being made of ectoplasm, with a distinct German accent. He's sent by the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense to keep Hellboy (Ron Perlman) under control, after the demon's existence is revealed to the world. Compared to the friendlier character in the comics, the film's take on Krauss starts as a strict, by-the-book bureaucrat, though he's eventually won over and supports Liz Sherman (Selma Blair) in breaking the rules to save Hellboy.
Seth MacFarlane wasn't del Toro's first choice
Originally, Guillermo del Toro cast German actor Thomas Kretschmann, best known for playing Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to voice Johann Strauss. However, the sound effects used for the mechanical suit didn't mesh well with Kretschmann's voice, turning his performance monotone. Seth MacFarlane turned out to be the perfect replacement.
In a post on the official "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" message board (via CHUD), del Toro emphasized that MacFarlane's acting abilities go far beyond his "Family Guy" voices, calling him, "one of the most talented and versatile voice actors I've ever met," and that, "his Johann made a massive difference in my heart. I thank heavens for his availability and showmanship."
Though "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" didn't last long at the box office due to competition from "The Dark Knight," the auteur-driven superhero fantasy film has become a cult classic of the genre. MacFarlane's humorous performance as Strauss remains one of its most endearingly eccentric features. Sadly, a third movie never materialized, with the franchise instead being rebooted multiple times to diminishing returns.