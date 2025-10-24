The A House Of Dynamite Plot Point That Makes Zero Sense

Contains spoilers for "A House of Dynamite"

Kathryn Bigelow's movies over the past two decades have mostly been reflections on war and politics. This includes "The Hurt Locker," which earned her the best director Oscar, and "Zero Dark Thirty," both of which are among the best female-directed films of all time. Her latest work definitely falls into that camp with its nuclear-tinged thriller vibes. If you missed Looper's "A House of Dynamite" rundown, it sees American officials respond to a rogue nuke heading toward Chicago. They try to knock it out of the sky with a Ground-Based Interceptor, and things turn murky when people begin to discuss the chances of a GBI actually being successful.

In the film, it's stated that the GBI only has a 61% chance of hitting the nuke and saving Chicago. This is driven home when Secretary of Defense Reid Baker (Jared Harris) exclaims, "It's a f***ing coin toss? This is what $50 billion buys us?" Of course, 61% is slightly better than a coin toss. Regardless, this statistic clashes with the running theme of the movie's second chapter, which is titled "A Bullet Hitting a Bullet." This invokes the image of two moving bullets somehow colliding with one another, which has a nearly 0% chance of happening. So, which is it? Are the odds of the United States' defense system knocking out a nuke 61% or 0%? 61% doesn't exactly help you sleep at night, but it's far preferable to the other option. The muddling of this plot point makes the stakes a little unclear.