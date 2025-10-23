NCIS Season 23: Who Plays Harriet Parker?

The two-part "NCIS" Season 23 opener "Prodigal Son" introduces viewers to the sister of NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), who has gone rogue in his quest for revenge against his father's killer, Carla Marino (Rebecca De Mornay). Alden's sister Harriet happens to be the Vice Admiral in charge of the fleet ordered to bring Alden in by any means necessary, putting the siblings on a collision course as they both grieve the loss of their father, Roman Parker (Francis X. McCarthy), in different ways.

"Prodigal Son, Part II" contains a number of emotional moments between Alden and Harriet Parker, who is played by Nancy Travis. The veteran actress is no stranger to crime dramas, having plied her trade in the likes of "Fallen Angels," "Numb3rs," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" over the years, and she's also dipped her toe into the horror genre, giving a memorable performance as the manipulative Joyce Reardon in the Stephen King miniseries "Rose Red." However, Travis' bread and butter when it comes to TV is comedy, notably playing Ted Danson's love interest Christine "Chris" Connor in the latter seasons of "Becker."

Travis is arguably best-known for playing Vanessa Baxter, the wife of Tim Allen's Mike Baxter in "Last Man Standing." The sitcom ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2021, with both Travis and Allen finding it difficult to say goodbye when the series ended. They have since reconnected for Allen's latest sitcom "Shifting Gears," in which Travis has guest-starred. Other notable recent TV credits include Isabel McMurray, the matriarch of a ranching family in Hallmark TV's "Ride," and the shameless social climber Patty in the NBC whodunnit "Grosse Pointe Garden Society."