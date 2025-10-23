Netflix Will Stream A 2025 Star-Studded Thriller With A Terrifying Premise Very Soon

On October 24, Netflix will stream a thriller that has already gotten critical accolades and major Oscar buzz. That movie is "A House of Dynamite," which opened in select theaters in the U.K. on October 3 and in the U.S. on October 10 before making its global streaming debut. "A House of Dynamite" is directed by Kathryn Bigelow, making it her first feature since 2017's "Detroit."

While Bigelow's earlier films, like "Near Dark," "Point Break," and "Strange Days," were genre exercises, she has since focused to great acclaim on political and social matters in films like "Zero Dark Thirty." So the return of the first woman to win the Academy Award for best director (for 2008's Iraq War drama "The Hurt Locker") is a big deal, and the film is an even bigger deal because of what it's about.

Written by Noah Oppenheim, "A House of Dynamite" chronicles the launching of a single nuclear missile at the U.S. and efforts by government officials to find out who fired it, whether it can be stopped, and how to respond. Starring Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Anthony Ramos, Greta Lee, and Jason Clarke, the topical film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, where Bigelow said (via Variety), "Hopefully the film is an invitation to decide what to do about all these weapons. My answer would be to initiate a reduction in the nuclear stockpile."