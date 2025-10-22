Jason Statham And Ray Liotta Crossed Paths In This Bizarre Fantasy Flop

These days, Jason Statham is known for playing bruisers in hit down-and-dirty action movies like "The Beekeeper" and "A Working Man." But early in his career, Statham hopped around different genres, with many of these efforts flopping hard. But arguably Statham's worst foray into sci-fi and fantasy has to be a little-remembered video game adaptation co-starring the late Ray Liotta (who was still filming several movies at the time of his death). We are, of course, talking about 2007's "In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale," a film that's decidedly not among Statham's best movies.

Directed by Uwe Boll, whose entire career consists of flop after flop, "In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale" is only loosely based on the video game franchise, "Dungeon Siege." It also features a bizarrely stacked cast, led by Statham as Farmer, a medieval warrior, "Mallrats" star Claire Forlani as his wife Solani, Leelee Sobieski as their daughter Muriella, and Ray Liotta as the villain Gallian. John Rhys-Davies, Matthew Lillard, and Ron Perlman play fellow warriors, while Burt Reynolds and Kristanna Loken star as the king and a woodland nymph, respectively.

As you can imagine, "In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale" isn't very good — a cheap-looking "Dungeons & Dragons" style fantasy romp produced on a relatively low budget. Along with being a box office bomb, it remains Statham's worst movie by far, with a 4% Rotten Tomatoes score.