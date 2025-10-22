Mariska Hargitay Says She Knew These Two Law & Order Guest Actors Would Become Huge Stars

As for Meghann Fahy, who played a majorly pivotal role in the Season 16 episode "Downloaded Child" in 2014, Mariska Hargitay said that she saw similar starpower in the actress — who didn't get her big break on "The Bold Type" until 2017. "Another person that I called it, I remember saying it to her, is Meghann Fahy," Hargitay mused. "When she did the show, I was like, 'Let me tell you something. I'm just gonna tell you right now, you're gonna be a big movie star. You're gonna be a huge star.'"

In "Downloaded Child," Fahy plays young single mother Jenny Aschler, who leaves her daughter Maddie (Ella Anderson) alone in their apartment for multiple days rather than trusting anyone else to take care of her. Held accountable for child endangerment, Jenny accuses her husband Gary of being violent, which turns out to be true ... and there's something much darker at play here. Eventually, Olivia and her squad discover that not only was Jenny sexually abused when she was younger, explicit images of Jenny as a child were distributed as child pornography to countless men.

"I don't like use that word 'star' because what does that even mean?" Hargitay told Amy Poehler, praising Fahy. "But I just recognized her talent, light, and she was so sparkly, internally, like an internal sparkle... It's so exciting to see them go on and go, 'I called it. I called it!'" Hargitay was right; besides "The Bold Type," Fahy gained fame and acclaim for her Emmy-nominated role on Season 2 of "The White Lotus" and went on to lead projects like "Drop," "Sirens," and "The Perfect Couple."

