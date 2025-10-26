Timothée Chalamet's Favorite Movie Is The Best Superhero Film Ever Made
When it comes to cinema, few can argue with Timothée Chalamet. On top of consistently picking roles that leave an impression on audiences, his taste as a movie fan are equally impeccable. In fact, what you probably never knew about Timothée Chalamet is that his favorite movie of all time is none other than Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight."
Appearing on NBA star Anthony Edwards' YouTube channel as part of the first-ever Believe That Awards in October 2025, Chalamet was asked what's his favorite movie. "I always say 'The Dark Knight,'" the Oscar nominee shared. "That's always going to be my favorite. But my favorite of the year has been 'Heat.' I saw 'Heat' late, and 'Heat' is a classic." As a fan of "The Dark Knight," it's not surprising that Chalamet would adore "Heat," as Michael Mann's 1995 pulsating thriller served as a major influence for Nolan's generation-defining superhero epic.
"The Dark Knight" is regarded by many as the best superhero film of all time based on what it did for the genre. Long before the MCU hit its stride, "Knight" became the first-ever comic book movie to cross the billion-dollar mark, and saw Heath Ledger win a posthumous Oscar for his role as the Joker. Money and accolades aside, it demonstrated that superhero cinema deserved to be taken more seriously. Needless to say, if it weren't for the success of "The Dark Knight," the big boom of comic book movies would've unlikely materialized.
Timothée Chalamet was told to stay away from superhero movies
Even though Timothée Chalamet cites "The Dark Knight" as his favorite movie, even telling The New York Times that it inspired him to become an actor, he may never actually step into the genre. Bad news for Warner Bros., which has an exclusive first-look deal with Chalamet and would probably love nothing more than to cast him in a DC project (Nightwing, anyone?).
As it turns out, Warner Bros. may have Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred alongside Chalamet in 2021's "Don't Look Up," to blame for the actor's hesitancy to try on a cape or cowl. When asked by The New York Times if he ever considered playing a superhero, Chalamet revealed the advice he received from DiCaprio. "Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, 'No superhero movies, no hard drugs,'" Chalamet said. "Which I thought was very good."
Having said that, Chalamet offered a glimmer of hope. Rather than outright saying the option was off the table, he stated that he'd be willing to consider a project depending on the script and director. In other words, Warner Bros. and DC Studios better get Christopher Nolan on the phone if they want to see Chalamet in one of their upcoming superhero movies or shows.