Timothée Chalamet's Favorite Movie Is The Best Superhero Film Ever Made

When it comes to cinema, few can argue with Timothée Chalamet. On top of consistently picking roles that leave an impression on audiences, his taste as a movie fan are equally impeccable. In fact, what you probably never knew about Timothée Chalamet is that his favorite movie of all time is none other than Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight."

Appearing on NBA star Anthony Edwards' YouTube channel as part of the first-ever Believe That Awards in October 2025, Chalamet was asked what's his favorite movie. "I always say 'The Dark Knight,'" the Oscar nominee shared. "That's always going to be my favorite. But my favorite of the year has been 'Heat.' I saw 'Heat' late, and 'Heat' is a classic." As a fan of "The Dark Knight," it's not surprising that Chalamet would adore "Heat," as Michael Mann's 1995 pulsating thriller served as a major influence for Nolan's generation-defining superhero epic.

"The Dark Knight" is regarded by many as the best superhero film of all time based on what it did for the genre. Long before the MCU hit its stride, "Knight" became the first-ever comic book movie to cross the billion-dollar mark, and saw Heath Ledger win a posthumous Oscar for his role as the Joker. Money and accolades aside, it demonstrated that superhero cinema deserved to be taken more seriously. Needless to say, if it weren't for the success of "The Dark Knight," the big boom of comic book movies would've unlikely materialized.