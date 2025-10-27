Two Big Bang Theory Stars Have Played The Exact Same Batman Villain

It was always clear that the creators of "The Big Bang Theory" loved the Dark Knight. Fans were treated to several "Batman"-themed episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" over the years, with the Caped Crusader among the most-mentioned pop culture icons referenced in the sitcom. However, there's a link between "The Big Bang Theory" and the world inhabited by the DC hero that you may not be aware of: Melissa Rauch and Kaley Cuoco have both voiced the Clown Princess of Crime, Harley Quinn, and they did so just a few years apart.

Rauch, who plays Bernadette in "The Big Bang Theory," voiced the Batman villain in the 2017 animated film "Batman and Harley Quinn," which sees Harley team up with Batman (Kevin Conroy) and Nightwing (Loren Lester). The film proved controversial upon release due to Harley taking advantage of a tied-up Nightwing and the presumed implications of their exchange. "Batman and Harley Quinn" holds a 50% critical approval rating and 51% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which tells you just how divisive it was.

Much like her turn as Penny in "The Big Bang Theory," Cuoco's portrayal of the Clown Princess of Crime in the "Harley Quinn" animated series, which debuted in 2019, has received significant praise. The adult comedy show follows Harley after she breaks up with the Joker (Alan Tudyk) and forms her own crew. Along the way, she meets a variety of characters from the DC Universe, starts a relationship with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and gets into all kinds of mischief. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Harley Quinn" has an impressive 96% on the Tomatometer and 62% on the Popcornmeter.