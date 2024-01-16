What Happened To Bernadette After Big Bang Theory?

Good television characters go on forever and, if you're as lucky as the ones who populate "The Big Bang Theory," that afterlife can be just as rich as the first go-round. So it goes for the CBS sitcom's gang of nerds, who continue to inspire spin-offs and prequels years after their series left the airwaves. Among that pack of nerds was Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) — whom we haven't gotten much of an update on since the show concluded.

During "Young Sheldon" — a peek into the titular character's past, which is narrated from the present day by Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) with very occasional interventions from his friends and wife — we learn a few extra things about how the show's other characters have gotten on with their lives, but nothing of Bernadette's future. At the bare minimum, we know that her husband, Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), is still friends with Sheldon thanks to his vocal cameo on the show during Season 5, Episode 7, "An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel."

While the show remains silent on Bernadette's present, "Young Sheldon" fans do get a glimpse of her past. A younger version of Bernadette is seen during the Season 2 episode "A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation for Toast." Under the tune of the Supremes song "Someday We'll Be Together," viewers are given a montage of shots of younger versions of the gang, all of them living their lives as Sheldon finds himself deserted. A young Bernadette (Aj Coggeshall) can be spied fast asleep, her beauty pageant regalia displayed next to her. It's a sweet nod toward a future they will share.