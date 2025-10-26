The Batman Hero You Forgot Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Played

Bryan Cranston knows all about playing iconic characters. After all, his portrayal of the science teacher-turned-drug lord Walter White in "Breaking Bad" remains one of the best performances in television history. Cranston even left his mark in the DC Universe, playing none other than Jim Gordon, Batman's ally and one of the few good cops in the Gotham City Police Department.

The actor voiced Gordon in the 2011 animated film "Batman: Year One." Based on the comic book arc of the same name by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, the story centers around Bruce Wayne (Ben McKenzie) becoming the Dark Knight following his return to Gotham. Among discovering that his city is a cesspool of crime and violence, he suits up as a giant bat and pummels away at evildoers. At the same time, Gordon, having recently relocated to Gotham, discovers a rotten-to-the-core police department rife with corruption. With a common interest in making Gotham a better place to live, the seeds of Batman and Gordon's alliance are sown.

The film is widely considered by critics and audiences as one of the best Batman animated movies. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Batman: Year One" holds an 89% critical approval rating and 79% audience score. As an additional fun fact, McKenzie, who plays Batman in this movie, would go on to portray a young Jim Gordon in the "Gotham" TV show a few years later.