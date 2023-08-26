Batman: Bryan Cranston Transforms Into Commissioner Gordon In DCU Concept Art
Over the last couple of decades, few actors have had as big of an impact on the television landscape as Bryan Cranston has. From his years-long stint as Hal Wilkerson on the Fox sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle" to his award-winning turn as Walter White on the AMC crime drama "Breaking Bad," Cranston has made a successful name for himself as both a comedic and dramatic performer.
However, one of the rings that Cranston hasn't yet thrown his hat into is the world of big-budget superhero movies. That's why it's so cool to see the actor enter the dreary noir corruption of Gotham City as Commissioner Gordon in this imaginative concept art from @horrific.heroics on Instagram. Not only is it a perfect fit as far as casting goes, but the artist has given us a sneak peek at what the esteemed actor might look like if he were ever to become Batman's most trusted ally and friend in the world of DC Comics.
Bryan Cranston definitely looks the part in this concept art
While the DCU is in a bit of an odd place at the moment, with four different continuities of Batman alone occurring simultaneously on the silver screen, there's little doubt that Bryan Cranston would be an excellent choice for Commissioner Gordon in the upcoming "Batman: The Brave and the Bold."
Equipped with the same gravelly-voiced intensity and penchant for snazzy mustaches as other Jim Gordon actors, like Gary Oldman, Geoffrey Wright, and J.K. Simmons, Cranston has both the looks and the gravitas to pull the role off in an exceptional fashion, something that the image showcases quite well.
Furthermore, this concept art is a treat to behold because it gives us a window into a world where Cranston is a part of Batman's inner circle and shows us just how well he would fit into the grim criminal underworld of Gotham City. Though no casting has been announced for "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" as of yet, Cranston would certainly be an excellent choice for this role. However, given the news that the performer is stepping away from acting in a few years, this is one that will likely have to remain in the realm of dream casting.