Batman: Bryan Cranston Transforms Into Commissioner Gordon In DCU Concept Art

While the DCU is in a bit of an odd place at the moment, with four different continuities of Batman alone occurring simultaneously on the silver screen, there's little doubt that Bryan Cranston would be an excellent choice for Commissioner Gordon in the upcoming "Batman: The Brave and the Bold."

Equipped with the same gravelly-voiced intensity and penchant for snazzy mustaches as other Jim Gordon actors, like Gary Oldman, Geoffrey Wright, and J.K. Simmons, Cranston has both the looks and the gravitas to pull the role off in an exceptional fashion, something that the image showcases quite well.

Furthermore, this concept art is a treat to behold because it gives us a window into a world where Cranston is a part of Batman's inner circle and shows us just how well he would fit into the grim criminal underworld of Gotham City. Though no casting has been announced for "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" as of yet, Cranston would certainly be an excellent choice for this role. However, given the news that the performer is stepping away from acting in a few years, this is one that will likely have to remain in the realm of dream casting.