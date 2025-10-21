73 Times Jim Parsons Broke Other Actors On Set

Sitcom star Jim Parsons has an innate ability to make his co-stars break up laughing, sometimes simply by standing there in a take and staring at them, letting his features melt into a smile. If you'd like to see some examples of the actor making his friends crack up, then please check out the video above. You'll get to immerse yourself in the many times he managed to make a co-worker lose it.

Parsons has made his colleagues laugh for a whole bunch of disparate reasons. Sometimes, it's the props that don't obey him. Look at this blooper, in which Parsons excitedly charges for the door in "The Big Bang Theory," only to have it refuse to open. He lets out an "oh dear," and Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki also lose it off camera at his fumblings. Then there's this moment, where a simple change in vocal inflection made Mayim Bialik laugh. He playfully scolds her and then tells her to control herself, strongly hinting at the twosome's real-life friendship which ended up being a major key to their on-screen partnership. That's just one of many times Parsons managed to make his co-stars lose it with a fit of the giggles.