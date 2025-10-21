73 Times Jim Parsons Broke Other Actors On Set
Sitcom star Jim Parsons has an innate ability to make his co-stars break up laughing, sometimes simply by standing there in a take and staring at them, letting his features melt into a smile. If you'd like to see some examples of the actor making his friends crack up, then please check out the video above. You'll get to immerse yourself in the many times he managed to make a co-worker lose it.
Parsons has made his colleagues laugh for a whole bunch of disparate reasons. Sometimes, it's the props that don't obey him. Look at this blooper, in which Parsons excitedly charges for the door in "The Big Bang Theory," only to have it refuse to open. He lets out an "oh dear," and Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki also lose it off camera at his fumblings. Then there's this moment, where a simple change in vocal inflection made Mayim Bialik laugh. He playfully scolds her and then tells her to control herself, strongly hinting at the twosome's real-life friendship which ended up being a major key to their on-screen partnership. That's just one of many times Parsons managed to make his co-stars lose it with a fit of the giggles.
Sometimes Jim Parsons is at his funniest when he's doing nothing at all
It's not always props or a slip of the tongue that causes Jim Parsons to make his co-stars giggle. Sometimes animals get involved, like when Jim Parsons was required to hold on to a cockatoo, and the sight of the preening bird made Mayim Bialik giggle. And then there's the time where Parson's nerd-ese managed to fall apart when he was trying to talk about all of the various editions of "Star Trek"-based trivia that exists. The audience groans and his co-stars giggle. "Oh, it's all right," he remarks.
A much-beloved blooper comes from the episode where the guys compete in a paintball war. Parsons successfully delivers his line in this blooper, in which Sheldon compares his bravery to Captain Kirk, Captain Crunch, and Captain Kangaroo. Unfortunately, when he puts emphasis on the line by pulling down his goggles, they land on his chin, making his scenemates laugh. Looking for more moments where Parsons made everyone around him chuckle? Watch the video we have listed above, which has more bloopers than you can shake a proton accelerator at.