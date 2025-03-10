11 Best Movies & TV Shows Like Gilligan's Island

"Gilligan's Island" was a sitcom created by Sherwood Schwartz (who also created other iconic shows like "The Brady Bunch"), which aired on CBS for three seasons from 1964 to 1967. The show starred Bob Denver as the titular Willy Gilligan (his first name is never given on the show), the gangly first mate of the ill-fated S.S. Minnow alongside the (understandably) irritable Captain Jonas "Skipper" Grumby (Alan Hale, Jr.). One fateful day, the Minnow sets sail and runs into a violent storm, with the ship, Gilligan, the Skipper, and all its passengers — including, as the famous theme song states, "the millionaire and his wife, the movie star, the professor, and Mary Anne" — finding themselves stranded on a deserted island in the middle of the ocean.

Every week, the cast would attempt to escape the island, but were always thwarted in their attempts ... usually due to Gilligan's ineptitude. (Why they even kept Gilligan alive is still a point of contention among fans.) Worse, despite the island being supposedly deserted, there were various guest stars (such as Don Rickles) who would appear for an episode and then find their way off by the end, making Gilligan's blunders even more egregious. Admittedly, however, the show's reality was campy and often cartoon-ish to begin with ... such as the professor being able to make radios out of coconuts, but not a boat.

If you enjoyed the show — and in fact it's a beloved cult classic decades later — here are some other shows and movies that either share similar plots, tones, or are even extensions of Gilligan's adventures.