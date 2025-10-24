Amanda Bynes Inadvertently Landed Zac Efron His Starring Role In His Best Movie

Nowadays, it's hard to imagine the big-screen adaptation of "Hairspray," the bubbly Tony-winning musical that was in turn based on the John Waters 1988 cult classic movie of the same name, without Amanda Bynes and Zac Efron in key roles. Starring alongside Nikki Blonsky as Tracy Turnblad, Bynes played Penny, Tracy's sheltered best friend with an overbearing mother, while Efron appeared as Link Larkin, Tracy's charming love interest and star of "The Corny Collins Show." But although the two teen idols both put in two of the strongest performances in the entire film, "Hairspray" was almost made without them.

As it turns out, director Adam Shankman was excited by the idea of having Zac Efron — then riding high off the success of Disney's "High School Musical" franchise — as the male lead of "Hairspray," but was uncertain about bringing Bynes in for the role of Penny. The producers, on the other hand, felt the exact opposite. It was only with a little bit of compromise that both young actors were able to find their way into the musical adaptation.