A 2025 Post-Apocalyptic Thriller With An 89% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Taking Over Hulu's Charts

A low box office performance doesn't inherently mean a movie's bad. Sometimes, it's simply a matter of getting the word out. There have been plenty of box office bombs that actually blew up on Netflix and other platforms after their theatrical runs, and it seems as though "40 Acres" has joined that camp. The Canadian film only grossed $776,595 during its brief theatrical window, but people are tuning in now. It's presently the most-watched film on Hulu within the United States.

The movie sees Hailey Freeman (Danielle Deadwyler) as her household's matriarch in the aftermath of a plague, famine, and civil war that have wiped out much of humanity. She still has some semblance of a home life thanks to the 40 acres in rural Canada her descendants acquired following the American Civil War. Since she has one of the few remaining pieces of farmland, her family is the target of a brutal militia that wants to take it for themselves. Audiences may not have seen "40 Acres" in theaters, but critics liked it, as it amassed an 89% positive rating out of 94 critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. General audiences also gave it high praise, with the film bearing a 94% rating by those metrics.

Fans were outraged over Deadwyler's Oscar snub in 2023, feeling as though her portrayal of Mamie Till in "Till" was deserving of cinema's highest honor. As a post-apocalyptic thriller, "40 Acres" isn't exactly what the Academy Awards go for, but rest assured, Deadwyler delivers another phenomenal performance, powerfully embodying a mother willing to do anything to keep her family safe.