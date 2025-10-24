Star Wars Legend Carrie Fisher Confronted A Predatory Producer In An Unforgettable Way

Carrie Fisher was many things throughout her life: an actor with a vibrant career outside of "Star Wars," a writer, and an icon. She was the type of person who had no problem expressing her feelings to others. There are countless stories of Fisher standing up for what she believed in, and this occasionally resulted in confrontations with those who wielded great power in Tinseltown. The most memorable of these interactions arose from Fisher taking up a fight on behalf of another woman in the industry.

Her longtime friend Heather Ross sat with radio station 94.9 MixFM in Tucson, Arizona, to discuss her experiences with sexual harassment in the wake of now-convicted former producer Harvey Weinstein's crimes coming to light. Another unnamed Academy Award-winning producer tried to assault Ross, but she was able to get away as he cried out, "You'll never make a movie in my town and get the f*** out of my car," which is something that you would expect a cartoon supervillain to say (via People).

After confiding in Fisher, the "Star Wars" actor delivered a little something to the producer. Fisher brought him a Tiffany box containing a cow tongue with a note referring to similar repercussions for a particular appendage should he cross the line again in the future. That's who Fisher was — someone who put herself on the line for others. She often gave her unfiltered thoughts — including her opinion of that infamous space bikini.

