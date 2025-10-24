Star Wars Legend Carrie Fisher Confronted A Predatory Producer In An Unforgettable Way
Carrie Fisher was many things throughout her life: an actor with a vibrant career outside of "Star Wars," a writer, and an icon. She was the type of person who had no problem expressing her feelings to others. There are countless stories of Fisher standing up for what she believed in, and this occasionally resulted in confrontations with those who wielded great power in Tinseltown. The most memorable of these interactions arose from Fisher taking up a fight on behalf of another woman in the industry.
Her longtime friend Heather Ross sat with radio station 94.9 MixFM in Tucson, Arizona, to discuss her experiences with sexual harassment in the wake of now-convicted former producer Harvey Weinstein's crimes coming to light. Another unnamed Academy Award-winning producer tried to assault Ross, but she was able to get away as he cried out, "You'll never make a movie in my town and get the f*** out of my car," which is something that you would expect a cartoon supervillain to say (via People).
After confiding in Fisher, the "Star Wars" actor delivered a little something to the producer. Fisher brought him a Tiffany box containing a cow tongue with a note referring to similar repercussions for a particular appendage should he cross the line again in the future. That's who Fisher was — someone who put herself on the line for others. She often gave her unfiltered thoughts — including her opinion of that infamous space bikini.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
The assault that led to a cow's tongue
Carrie Fisher spent her career working in front of and behind the camera on numerous TV shows and movies. She was a prolific writer and script doctor, even writing one of the most memorable scenes in "Anastasia." Fisher's irascible wit is evident in her writing, and it likely contributed to her becoming the outspoken person she was. For Heather Ross, her friend's actions helped her feel validated. She understood that Fisher wasn't some kind of fake ally in the business. She was willing to stand up and make things right in a unique and not particularly subtle way.
The story of the cow tongue is legendary and demonstrates Fisher's unwillingness to toe the line and accept the injustices happening to and around her. In addition to supporting her friends, Fisher was a mental health advocate, having dealt with bipolar disorder throughout her life. There are countless stories of people reaching out to thank her for being open about her own mental health.
A few weeks before her untimely death, Fisher penned an opinion piece for The Guardian titled "Ask Carrie Fisher: I'm bipolar — how do you feel at peace with mental illness?" Fisher may be known as both a princess and a general to "Star Wars" fans, but to Ross and many others struggling with mental health, body positivity, and the societal marginalization of women, she was a real-world hero who had their backs.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.