One Of The Best Gilligan's Island Actors Initially Refused To Star In The Sitcom

Success is never a guarantee in the television world, so one can hardly blame Russell Johnson for being leery about signing up for a three-hour tour to "Gilligan's Island." While his career pre-"Gilligan" was mainly taken up by appearences in 1950s science fiction films like "It Came from Outer Space" and "This Island Earth," as well as Westerns like "Tumbleweed," Johnson was still reluctant to give himself entirely over to a life on TV — especially when he learned that CBS was having a hard time getting an actor to play Roy "The Professor" Hinkley.

"They called and asked if I wanted to run a test for the part of the Professor, and I said no. They called me three times and I finally said yes," Johnson told the Press and Sun-Bulletin (as quoted by MeTV). Johnson explained that he had done multiple Westerns and narration work for CBS and films for Paramount, which meant that he had become a reliable go-to for the studio. Still, he resisted entering the television world until he was coaxed into it.

It was a tough march up the hill to fame, and he and actress Dawn Wells (Mary Anne) wouldn't even be in the show's opening credits during the first season, but "Gilligan's Island" would go on to become a cultural totem for baby boomers everywhere. Because of that, Johnson would forever be associated with the Professor whether he wanted to be or not.