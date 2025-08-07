Why The Gilligan's Island Opening Didn't Feature Russell Johnson & Dawn Wells

When "Gilligan's Island" exploded in popularity, so did the status of Dawn Wells and Russell Johnson. By the time the second season was on the horizon, many felt they were deserving of more recognition, including the show's lead, Bob Denver. He told CBS network brass that if his co-stars didn't all receive onscreen billing, then he would use a contractual stipulation that allowed him to move his name anywhere in the credits and park it right after Tina Louise's. "Why not, y'know, it was silly," Denver explained during a joint interview with Wells on "The Today Show," adding, "It was so embarrassing to have them as 'the rest.'" Faced with the prospect of their star waving his right to first billing, which would have been confusing for viewers, the powers that be relented and changed the intro to include The Professor and Mary Ann... putting them after Louise.

It appears as though, despite her contract guaranteeing her "and also starring" billing, Louise agreed to having Wells and Johnson's names come after hers. This was only fair, for Dawn Wells in particular: A little-known fact about the "Gilligan's Island" cast is that Wells was making way less than her co-stars. "I think my salary — of course, I was low on the totem pole, Ginger [Louise] and Thurston [Jim Backus] got more — was $750 a week," she once revealed to Forbes, insisting that the show never made her very wealthy. That makes Denver's gesture with the credits all the more meaningful in hindsight. She may not have been rich, but being recognized for her work on "Gilligan's Island" paid off in major pop cultural dividends for Wells, who would appear in reunion movies, attend conventions, and even write a "Gilligan's Island" themed cookbook.