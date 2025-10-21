The Traitors Host Alan Cumming Turned Down A Terrifying Reality TV Series

Alan Cumming has gained a whole new following thanks to his job as the quick-witted host for "The Traitors," and the show definitely wouldn't be the same without him. But before he became the master of ceremonies for Peacock's hit series, he was offered the opportunity to head another, much more frightening, reality program.

"I once got asked to host 'The World's Most Dangerous Roads,'" Cumming told Gold Derby. "It was, 'Alan will drive down this road in India where 30 people died last week.' That's when I thought maybe not." That wasn't Cumming's sole flirtation with reality show fame. "They invited me to go on 'Top Chef' as a sort of promotion thing. I couldn't, the dates didn't work out," he admitted.

Cumming is well-known for his professionalism and his ability to stay unflappable under pressure, even when he's stuck in the middle of a frightening electrical storm on the set of "The Traitors." Perhaps that's why, if he had his druthers, he would go on a game show that encourages creativity — one that would give him the opportunity to display his talents as a competitor instead of an emcee.