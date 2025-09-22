The Traitors Host Alan Cumming Remembers A Frightening Moment With The Contestants

Peacock reality show "The Traitors" is a murderous game of deception and deceit, a complex web of lies and manipulation that's utterly juicy to experience. Under the watchful eye of host Alan Cumming, the show puts various reality stars and minor celebrities together in a Scottish castle, encouraging them to backstab and betray one another in pursuit of a monetary prize.

Cumming, best known as an actor, told The Hollywood Reporter that he views his deviously-entertaining, dashingly-dressed hosting persona as just another role. "I act my socks off in 'The Traitors,' just like I did on 'The Good Wife,'" he insisted. But Cumming really had to put those Tony-winning acting skills to the test during one frightening moment in Season 2. That season concluded with a challenge that required the remaining contestants to raise a sail aboard a boat in the middle of a Scottish loch, but as they were filming, a storm struck.

"Me, the contestants, and some of the crew ended up going on this two-hour journey in a f***ing mental storm," he revealed to Buzzfeed. While "Below Deck" star Kate Chastain was used to choppy waters, not everyone else had their sea legs. "Things careening off the shelves, people upstairs vomiting, and the cameras falling into the sea," he recalled. "And then Kate and I just shooting the breeze and having whiskey."