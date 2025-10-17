This Al Pacino Action Movie Perfect For History Buffs Is Streaming For Free

Al Pacino has been in over 66 films and counting since he attained fame and critical acclaim with his breakthrough role as Michael Corleone in "The Godfather." But "Revolution," which is currently streaming on Tubi, likely won't ring many bells with fans of Pacino films like "Scarface" and "The Devil's Advocate." But if you love historical epics and want to see an Al Pacino movie in which he tries out a different kind of role, then the film will definitely make a boring afternoon brighter — in spite of the movie's dark subject matter.

"Revolution" concerns itself with fur trapper Tom Dobb (Pacino), a recent American immigrant who finds himself smack-dab in the middle of the newly-begun Revolutionary War. Dobbs' teenage son, Ned (Sid Owen and Dexter Fletcher) is immediately conscripted into the Continental Army as a drummer boy. Tom — without funds after being accosted by an overexcited mob of rioters — follows Ned into service to keep an eye on his child.

Together, Tom and Ned experience great hardship and terrible deprivations as they try to carve out a place for themselves in their new country. While Tom and Ned are eventually successful, "Revolution" has taken a much longer pathway to reappraisal.